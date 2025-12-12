E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Keep equipment functional, hospitals told

Our Correspondent Published December 12, 2025
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TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad divisional administration has decided to make medical equipment at all government hospitals functional beside monitor them strictly.

In this regard, Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has made it mandatory for the all government hospitals to submit him reports on a daily basis.

He asked the officers at a meeting on Thursday to keep all equipment, including ECG, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan at all Basic Health Units functional. He said that the details of non-functional machines should also be shared daily so that emergency measures be taken to activate them.

He said that the ACs of all tehsils should visit health facilities to ensure that the machinery is functional.

The meeting was informed that all machinery at the Teaching Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad is fully functional, while the X-ray machine and autoclave in Children’s Hospital are under repair.

Two angiography machines are functional in FIC and one is being repaired, while all machinery at the FIC, including X-ray, ultrasound, ECG, is functional.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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