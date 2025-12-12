Court fixes Jan 28 to hear Musa on arms offence

SAHIWAL: Pakpattan Senior Civil Judge Masood Ahmed Faridi fixed Jan 28 as the next date of hearing in the case against Musa Maneka, the younger son of Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi.

The case relates to the servant shooting incident registered under FIR No. 1151/25 at Saddar Police Station, Pakpattan, on July 17, 2025.

Pakpattan DPO Javed Chadhar said initially Musa was charged under section 324 (attempted murder), but during investigation, police added charges under sections 13(2)(a) and 15 of the Arms Ordinance, 1965.

These provisions deal with penalties for going armed without a licence or possessing arms unlawfully and prohibition of arms possession without a valid licence in restricted places.

On Dec 8, Judge Faridi acquitted Musa under section 324 after a “compromise” was reached between the victim’s family and the accused through their lawyers. However, the arms-related charges remain intact, with Sub-Inspector Falik Sher of Saddar Police Station as the complainant.

Reports said four months back, Musa allegedly opened fire on his 18-year-old house servant, Ali Bahadur, inside his bedroom at Pir Ghana, Pakpattan, after the servant removed bedsheets without permission. Musa allegedly fired a 30-bore pistol, hitting Ali Bahadur in the left knee.

Responding to the incident, Pakpattan DPO Javed Chadhar personally entered Musa’s room, talked to him, took him into custody and recovered the weapon. At that time, Musa allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who tried to help the injured servant. Although the victim’s family later claimed the shooter was “unknown”, leading to Musa’s acquittal under Section 324, the state case regarding illegal arms possession still stands, as the weapon was recovered directly from him by the DPO.

It is in the same case Musa was called for hearing and the judge gave Jan 28 as next date of hearing.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025