‘Faiz given chance to defend himself’

• Tarar claims ex-ISI chief was working as PTI’s ‘political adviser’

• Bilawal hails verdict

• Former JI senator says there should be no sacred cows

ISLAMABAD: Following ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s jail term verdict on Thursday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the former spy chief had also been penalised in the Top City case, in which he was accused of misusing his position to extort money from a private housing society.

In a statement, Mr Tarar said that the conviction of the ex-ISI chief was based on “evidence”. “Today, the person who crossed the red line has been punished,” he added. The minister said Hameed was given “full opportunity” to defend himself during the trial and produce witnesses.

“After the statements of all witnesses were recorded and evidence was presented, a just verdict has been issued.” He said Hameed had “misused his authority, and there will be further investigations into political matters”.

‘PTI’s political adviser’

The minister also alleged that Hameed had been the PTI’s “political adviser”.

Separately, speaking to Geo News, Mr Tarar said desc­ribed the verdict as “historic”. He further stated that pro­­ceedings against Hameed spanned 15 months. He alleged that “as a political adviser to PTI, he [Hameed] conspired against the country and spread anarchy to a great extent”.

‘For years to come’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif wrote on X: “[The] nation will reap the harvest of seeds sown by Faiz Hameed sahib and [former army chief] Bajwa for years.”

Speaking to the media in Chiniot, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hailed the verdict, saying that Hameed was “being held answerable for his crimes”.

“Hameed took action against politicians and the media. Intoxicated by power, Hameed violated his oath,” he added.

‘Sacred cow’

Former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also hailed the conviction, questioning if “similar action will be taken against other generals too”.

In a post on X, he said, “It’s a very good thing that a decision has been taken against a general … no one should be a sacred cow, whether it be a judge, a general, a bureaucrat, or a politician.” He called for “transparent, fair and public” accountability to prevail.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025