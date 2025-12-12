Mudslide kills two coal miners in Shahrag

QUETTA: Two coal miners were killed on Thursday when a mudslide occurred inside a coal mine in the Shahrag area of Harnai district, authorities said.

According to Levies officials, the incident happened as the miners were working deep within the mine when part of it collapsed, burying them alive.

Rescue teams were dispatched promptly to the scene and successfully recovered the bodies of the miners, identified as Saryal and Shah Baig.

The bodies were transported to the district hospital in Harnai. After the completion of medico-legal formalities, they were handed over to the miners’ families.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025