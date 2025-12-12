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Brothers detained in Thailand after nightclub fire in Goa

Reuters Published December 12, 2025
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MUMBAI: Two brothers were detained in Thailand on Thursday after a nightclub fire in Goa that killed 25 people, the chief minister of the state said, describing them as co-owners of the venue.

A local court in Delhi refused the brothers’ interim protection from arrest earlier on Thursday.

Their lawyer said at that hearing that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were on a business trip in Thailand, and said they were not the nightclub’s owners, but licensees.

The fire ripped through the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday.

“We have detained them today in Thailand. We will bring them to Goa within a short span of time,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in the state capital, Panaji, on Thursday.

The lawyer, Tanvir Ahmed Mir, said he did not have immediate confirmation of their detention, but on Thursday, the brothers were facing a “vengeful government”.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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