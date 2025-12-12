E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Skydiver survives plane-tail dangling incident in Australia

AFP Published December 12, 2025
THIS undated video footage shows the moment the skydiver was left dangling in the air after his parachute caught on the plane’s tail.—AFP
THIS undated video footage shows the moment the skydiver was left dangling in the air after his parachute caught on the plane’s tail.—AFP
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SYDNEY: Heart-stopping footage released on Thursday by Australian authorities showed the moment a skydiver was left dangling thousands of metres in the air after their parachute caught on the plane’s tail.

The skydiver survived the incident, which occurred south of Cairns during a stunt in September, but has only just been revealed following investigations by the transport safety watchdog.

Plans for a 16-way formation by parachutists at 15,000 feet (4,600 metres), filmed by a parachuting camera operator, hit chaos within seconds of the first participant reaching the plane’s exit.

A video released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau showed the participant’s reserve parachute being activated after its handle snagged the wing flap of the plane.

The jumper was flung backwards — their legs striking the aircraft — as the orange reserve parachute wrapped itself around the plane’s tail.

The parachuter also knocked the camera operator, who was straddling the side of the aircraft and preparing to jump, into freefall, the bureau said in a report that did not include names, ages, or genders.

The jumper was seen placing their hands on their helmet for a few seconds, as if in shock.

While dangling over the terrifying drop, the jumper cut the strings of the reserve chute with a hook knife and freed themself, the bureau said.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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