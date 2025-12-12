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Hamas rejects Amnesty accusations

AFP Published December 12, 2025
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GAZA CITY: Hamas rejected on Thursday a report by Amnesty International that accu­sed the resistance groups of ‘crimes against humanity’ during and after the October 7, 2023 raid.

Hamas said the report contained “inaccuracies and contradictions”.

“The report’s repetition of the lies and allegations promoted by the occupation government concerning rape, sexual violence, and the mistreatment of captives clearly demonstrates that the purpose of this report is incitement and distorting the image of the resistance,” Hamas said in a statement, calling for the human rights organisation to retract the “flawed and unprofessional report”.

Amnesty has also accused Israel of committing genocide in its retaliatory campaign in Gaza.

Amnesty International on Thursday accused Hamas for the first time of ‘crimes against humanity’ during and after the Oct 7 raid.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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