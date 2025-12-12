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Organisers ignore Iran, Egypt’s concerns over Pride events during World Cup

AFP Published December 12, 2025
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Seattle: World Cup organisers on Wednesday said their Pride events would go ahead as planned outside a June match in this city between Egypt and Iran despite objections from sports officials in the two countries where homosexuality is criminalised.

The World Cup committee in Seattle said it would use what it has named the “Pride Match” on June 26 to showcase the city’s annual June Pride Weekend and similar celebrations across Washing­ton state in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

The organising group stressed that it only worked on events outside the 72,000-seat Seattle Stadium where Egypt and Iran are scheduled to play.

“SeattleFWC26 is moving forward as planned with our community programming outside the stadium during Pride weekend and throughout the tournament,” Hana Tadesse, vice president of communications for the committee, said in a statement. “We don’t control what happens on the pitch or in the stadium; that’s FIFA’s domain.” The complaints by the football associations of Iran and Egypt highlight tensions between World Cup rules promoting anti-discrimination, inclusivity and neutrality on political and social matters, and the tournament’s aim to respect the cultures of host countries.

Egypt’s Football Association on Tuesday said it had sent a letter to FIFA urging world football’s governing body to prevent any LGBTQ+ Pride-related activities during the national teams Seattle game, arguing the activities would clash with the cultural and religious values of the two nations playing.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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