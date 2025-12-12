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Combating extremism

Editorial Published December 12, 2025
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IN dealing with extremism, the state has a patchy record. While many valuable lives — of security personnel and civilians — have been lost in the battle against terrorism, the campaign against extremism has alternated between the state showing great verve and then quietly forgetting about counter-extremism policies. Once more, the government has reiterated its resolve to combat extremism, with the civil and military top brass urging clerics to do their part to achieve the goal. While speaking at the National Ulema Conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked religious scholars to play a proactive role against sectarianism, and to promote harmony among all schools of thought. He added that without eliminating terrorism, extremism and sectarianism, economic development could not be achieved. Without doubt, extremism poses a challenge to both the societal fabric and business. Investors — local and foreign — will not want to put their money in Pakistan if they continue to see rampaging mobs run riot, egged on by extremist elements who exploit sensitive religious issues. Investment and economic development require the rule of law — and countering religiously inspired violence, which is being perpetrated by extremist and sectarian outfits, is a prerequisite for fostering the right conditions for economic growth.

Earlier this year, the state had unveiled its National Prevention of Violent Extremism Policy, 2024, which builds on the points highlighted by the Revised National Action Plan. This policy is a thorough document — on paper at least — and even if it is partially implemented, it will bring positive change to Pakistani society by curbing communal bigotry. Before this, we saw efforts such as the Paigham-i-Pakistan fatwa, endorsed by clerics of all sects. In fact, there have been many well-intentioned efforts and policies, at least since the Musharraf era, to combat faith-based prejudice. But successive administrations have failed to stay the course, and have been unable to fully implement these policies. The result of this half-baked approach has been the rise of extremist outfits such as the TLP, which become too big for their boots, and then have to be quelled by force, as was seen a few months ago. Along with combating hate speech that targets any sect or religion, those involved in promoting or condoning communal violence need to be punished. Once the state takes a zero-tolerance approach towards hate-mongers, implementing CVE policies will become much easier.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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J. Lone
Dec 12, 2025 11:11am
The reason why it has a patchy record is that extremists consider attacking extremism as attack on Islam. That is not true. Today we need to adjust to 21st century condition where liberal interpretation of Islam is need of the day. That is what most of other religions have done. A social system with fair distribution of wealth is need of the day. And rights of women are guaranteed.
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