From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Women’s Commission

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly this evening [Dec 11] unanimously passed a resolution recommending the setting up of a Status of Women Commission to promote and raise the status of women in various spheres of life. The resolution, moved by Begum Nasim Jehan, was under consideration of the House since Dec 19 last year. It was referred to a Special Committee, headed by Mr Hafeezullah Cheema, Federal Minister for Health and Social Welfare, earlier this month.
… The resolution reads: “With a view to commemorating the International Women’s Year 1975, this Assembly recommends to the Federal Government to set up a Status of Women Commission which may make recommendations with a view to promoting and raising the status of women in the political, economic, social and educational spheres and increasing their participation in all spheres of national and international life… .”
… [Mr Cheema] said the present Government intends to take many more steps to raise the status of women, and increase their participation in all spheres of life. … However he said emancipation of women would take place keeping in view the circumstances of the country.
Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025