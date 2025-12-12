E-Paper | March 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Women’s Commission

News agencies Published December 12, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly this evening [Dec 11] unanimously passed a resolution recommending the setting up of a Status of Women Commission to promote and raise the status of women in various spheres of life. The resolution, moved by Begum Nas­im Jehan, was under consideration of the Ho­­use since Dec 19 last year. It was referred to a Special Committee, headed by Mr Haf­eez­ullah Cheema, Federal Minister for Health and Social Welfare, earlier this month.

… The resolution reads: “With a view to commemorating the International Women’s Year 1975, this Assembly recommends to the Federal Government to set up a Status of Women Commission which may make recommendations with a view to promoting and raising the status of women in the political, economic, social and educational spheres and increasing their participation in all spheres of national and international life… .”

… [Mr Cheema] said the present Gove­rn­ment intends to take many more steps to rai­se the status of women, and increase their participation in all spheres of life. … How­ever he said emancipation of women would take place keeping in view the circumstances of the country.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe