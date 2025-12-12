From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Women’s Commission

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly this evening [Dec 11] unanimously passed a resolution recommending the setting up of a Status of Women Commission to promote and raise the status of women in various spheres of life. The resolution, moved by Begum Nas­im Jehan, was under consideration of the Ho­­use since Dec 19 last year. It was referred to a Special Committee, headed by Mr Haf­eez­ullah Cheema, Federal Minister for Health and Social Welfare, earlier this month.

… The resolution reads: “With a view to commemorating the International Women’s Year 1975, this Assembly recommends to the Federal Government to set up a Status of Women Commission which may make recommendations with a view to promoting and raising the status of women in the political, economic, social and educational spheres and increasing their participation in all spheres of national and international life… .”

… [Mr Cheema] said the present Gove­rn­ment intends to take many more steps to rai­se the status of women, and increase their participation in all spheres of life. … How­ever he said emancipation of women would take place keeping in view the circumstances of the country.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025