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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: 3,000 Hindus return daily

News agencies Published December 12, 2025
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DACCA: Traffic figures collected at Darsana and Benapole, according to a Press note, show that during November on an average over 3,000 Hindus daily returned to their houses in East Pakistan from West Bengal. The traffic figures are: 2,42,163 entered East Pakistan while 1,49,455 Hindus left the province. … The net influx of Hindus has increased since August with every succeeding month as against the remarkable improvement in the rate of return of Hindus to their homes in East Pakistan. The incoming traffic figures of Muslims are 99,263 against outgoing 63,890.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in Washington,] The State Department today [Dec 11] reported it has asked Pakistan and Afghanistan to renew discussions to end border differences. An official statement, which was not generally distributed to the Press, said that the State Department had “made informal suggestions as to ways” in which these discussions could be renewed. … State Department officials declined to amplify the statement. Pakistani and Afg­h­­an officials in Washington were not immediately available for comment. One official replied “no comment” when asked about it.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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