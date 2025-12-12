IT is quite clear that the main opposition party in Pakistan is currently passing through one of the most critical and challenging phases of its political journey. The incarcerated leader has been behind the bars on corruption charges. He is still facing cases in which hearings and bail petitions often remain pending for months.

Restrictions on meetings and the exchange of harsh statements have further intensified political and institutional tensions in the country.

His sister’s recent media talks, including the ones with some Indian news channels, followed by a stern and charged press conference by the army spokesperson, clearly reflect the widening gulf between the state and the party. In such an atmos-phere, bitter exchanges and avoidable allegations not only damage national unity, but also negatively impact Pakistan’s international image.

The party’s social media networks, their irresponsible narratives, and the rather provocative interpretations by certain partisan journalists and YouTubers are further complicating the situation, putting both the party’s internal discipline and its political future at risk.

At this juncture, Pakistan clearly needs reconciliation more than confrontation. Responsible elements within the party leadership must step forward and open the door for dialogue with state institutions to prevent the political system from descending into further turmoil.

Only through tolerance, dialogue and political maturity can the country move towards stability and democratic progress.

Hayan Ahmed Khan

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025