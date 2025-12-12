E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Reconciliation

From the Newspaper Published December 12, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

IT is quite clear that the main opposition party in Pakistan is currently passing through one of the most critical and challenging phases of its political journey. The incarcerated leader has been behind the bars on corruption charges. He is still facing cases in which hearings and bail petitions often remain pending for months.

Restrictions on meetings and the exchange of harsh statements have further intensified political and institutional tensions in the country.

His sister’s recent media talks, including the ones with some Indian news channels, followed by a stern and charged press conference by the army spokesperson, clearly reflect the widening gulf between the state and the party. In such an atmos-phere, bitter exchanges and avoidable allegations not only damage national unity, but also negatively impact Pakistan’s international image.

The party’s social media networks, their irresponsible narratives, and the rather provocative interpretations by certain partisan journalists and YouTubers are further complicating the situation, putting both the party’s internal discipline and its political future at risk.

At this juncture, Pakistan clearly needs reconciliation more than confrontation. Responsible elements within the party leadership must step forward and open the door for dialogue with state institutions to prevent the political system from descending into further turmoil.

Only through tolerance, dialogue and political maturity can the country move towards stability and democratic progress.

Hayan Ahmed Khan
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe