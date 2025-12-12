Unsafe in Karachi

IN the span of just two weeks, I have experienced three separate incidents that have left me deeply concerned about the level of public safety in Karachi. The first occurred in Khadda Market at 8pm when two very young children approached our parked car, and, upon being refused money, began smearing their greasy hands across the windows and body of the car. They did so amid loud giggling and laughing.

With no adult in sight and no authority present, there was nothing my husband or I could do except to drive away which is just what we did.

The second incident was a far more disturbing one. While returning from my parents’ home in KDA on Sunday at about 2.30pm, I was caught up in a political procession on Sharea Faisal. After about 30 minutes, as traffic began moving, a young activist dressed in white shalwar kameez and an ajrak tried to forcefully stop my car. When I did not stop, he punched the windscreen, struck the roof twice, and hit the back of the car as well. Had he been holding an object, the outcome must have been much worse.

The third incident involved a driver who drove his vehicle into mine on Sharea Faisal at 1.30pm while was on my way back from work. He did this after attempting to overtake recklessly. Right after the incident, he jumped out of his car and accused me of having applied the brakes abruptly. It was only after his passenger intervened and acknowledged their mistake that he backed down and told me to let it go. I left the scene with a cracked bumper.

These incidents did not occur late at night or in unsafe areas — they happened during routine daytime errands in places I have frequented for decades. What is most troubling is the growing sense that ordinary people are increasingly vulnerable to harassment, intimidation and physical aggression, with little to no accountability of those responsible.

Rather than penalising citizens through e-challans and punitive fines, the traffic police force urgently needs meaningful efforts to make public streets safe. This includes effective management of political processions, stricter control over spon-taneous road blockages, timely repair of broken roads and traffic signals, clear signage, and enforcement of rules.

Name withheld on request

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025