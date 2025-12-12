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PRIVATISING NATIONAL CARRIER

From the Newspaper Published December 12, 2025
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PRIVATISING NATIONAL CARRIER: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is not just a business entity, but a symbol of the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It has been serving the nation for decades, providing vital air transportation services to millions of Pakistanis, including those living abroad. Privatising the national carrier would not only compromise national interests, but also leave thousands of employees jobless. The government should reconsider its decision, and prioritise national interests over short-term financial gains. There is no rocket science in bringing our flag carrier to life again. It can be revived and made profitable with effective management and restructuring. We do not want to see our national carrier being sold to foreign interests.

Hammad Jadoon
Karachi

A TEST OF NERVES: Driving anywhere in Balochistan is a test of nerves due to the increasing and irresponsible use of bright LED headlights by most drivers. These overly powerful lights are harsh on the human eye, and often leave drivers momentarily blinded. Many motorists use high beams unnecessarily even on crowded roads. This careless practice increases the risk of deadly accidents. Unfortunately, such behaviour has now become a routine, putting countless lives in danger every day. The relevant authorities need to take a strict action against all those who violate regulations related to headlight and high-beam use.

Javed Wahid
Turbat

JOB INSECURITY on the rise: Recently, a work colleague told me he had been told by the management that his services were no longer required as the company was facing a financial crunch. I personally knew that he was going through a rather tough phase in life. Losing his job at such a critical time was nothing short of being devastating. Private-sector jobs today have become so insecure and frightening that no one knows when they might be asked to leave. Things have turned upside down and are really bad in the private sector.

Kashif Nawaz Shar
Khairpur Mirs

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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