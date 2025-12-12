Indian rupee hits record low vs dollar

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee slipped to a record low on Thursday, deepening its slide past the 90 per dollar mark as the absence of a trade deal with the US continued to weigh and corporate dollar outflows added to the pressure.

The rupee weakened to 90.4675 against the US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 90.42 hit on December 4.

The rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency this year, having fallen more than 5 per cent against the dollar year-to-date, as steep US tariffs of up to 50pc on Indian goods hurt exports to its biggest market while also diminishing the appeal of local equities for foreign investors.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025