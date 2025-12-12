Deportation of Afghans from KP may pick up after criticism

PESHAWAR: The deportation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to pick up pace as authorities move to expel those still staying in refugee camps across the province, following criticism from the federal government over the province’s response to the issue.

In October, the federal government de-notified 28 Afghan refugee camps in KP as part of a drive, under way since Sept 1, to expel more than 1.3 million Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards — the last category of refugees legally residing in the country without visas.

A senior government official told Dawn that, earlier last week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had accused the KP government of “going soft” on Afghan refugees.

The official said that although all refugee camps in KP had been formally de-notified, authorities had so far pursued a “soft” approach. He added that the Pak-Afghan border had been closed for new arrivals and regular trade, and was now effectively open only for deportation and repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Centre has accused the province of ‘going soft’ on refugees

He said the interior minister had pointed out in his press conference that, while camps had been shut down in the rest of the country, several were still operational in KP, allowing refugees continued access to health and education services.

“Following the interior minister’s presser, provincial authorities have conveyed instructions to district administrations to go hard on refugees,” the official said, adding that deputy commissioners and district police officers had been directed to push refugees back to Afghanistan.

According to the official, authorities have also ordered the discontinuation of services such as health, education, electricity, drinking water and psychosocial support in refugee camps.

Some of these facilities have already been withdrawn, while others are in the process of being cut off, he said. District authorities are also working to take over camp infrastructure and related facilities. “Now people are being pushed out of refugee camps,” the official added.

He acknowledged that a large number of Afghan refugees were still living in urban areas and that a concerted effort there had yet to materialise, but said the focus for now remained on clearing the camps.

In his press conference, Mr Naqvi said authorities were facing difficulties in KP in sending Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan.

“This is not the case in the three other provinces. Afghan migrants are being protected in KP. The federal government de-notified camps of Afghan refugees, but several of them are still operational in KP,” he alleged. He also warned Afghans who had been repatriated that they would be arrested if they attempted to return.

Before the de-notification orders, there were 43 Afghan refugee camps operating in KP. Authorities ordered the immediate shutdown of the last 28 camps on Oct 15, while 10 others were de-notified on Oct 13 and five on Sept 25.

Figures released by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Dec 5 showed that since April 1, 2025, a total of 970,568 Afghan nationals had returned, of whom 137,746 (14pc) were deported.

According to the IOM, during this period fear of arrest remained the main reason for return among undocumented individuals and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders (94pc), as well as PoR holders (52pc).

It said returnees were most likely to depart from Quetta (25pc), Attock (12pc) and Rawalpindi (9pc), and intended to go to Nangarhar (20pc), Kunduz (18pc) and Kabul (16pc) in Afghanistan.

However, a senior KP government official told Dawn that the provincial administration had also asked districts to hold jirgas with refugees and facilitate those who wished to voluntarily return to their homeland.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025