E-Paper | March 19, 2026

French tennis player suspended for 20 years

Reuters Published December 12, 2025
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PARIS: French player Quentin Folliot has been suspended for 20 years for committing 27 breaches of tennis’s anti-corruption programme, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

Folliot was a central figure in a network of players operating on behalf of a match-fixing syndicate, an ITIA investigation found, and is the sixth player to be sanctioned as a result.

Folliot’s career-high ranking was 488th, according to the ATP, and he earned prize money of $60,047 in singles and doubles.

The Frenchman denied 30 charges relating to 11 matches between 2022 and 2024, eight of which he played in, and an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer, Amani Khalifa, upheld 27 of the charges in October.

Khalifa’s written decision said the 26-year-old Folliot was “a vector for a wider criminal syndicate, actively recruiting other players and attempting to embed corruption more deeply into the professional tours”.

Folliot, who was provisionally suspended in May 2024, has also been fined $70,000 and ordered to repay corrupt payments totalling more than $44,000.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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