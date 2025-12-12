Ben Sulayem to stand unopposed as FIA election goes ahead

PARIS: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the only candidate to succeed himself as president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), is expected to be re-elected on Friday in Tashkent following a contested election process.

Swiss national Laura Villars wanted to run in the election, as did American former FIA steward Tim Mayer. However, election regulations require candidates to appoint vice-presidents from each of the six global regions, chosen from a list approved by the FIA.

But there is only one person listed from South America, Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone — the wife of ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone. She has already agreed to be part of Ben Sulayem’s team.

A Paris court last week decided not to suspend the election but ordered a trial to examine the electoral process after hearing an urgent application from Villars, who had been unable to stand as a candidate.

“The judge hearing the summary proceedings ruled that this dispute was a matter for the trial court, and we will therefore continue this lawsuit against the FIA before the trial judges. A first hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026,” Villars’ lawyer Robin Binsard, said in a statement last Wednesday.

“The election on December 12, 2025, organised with a single candidate, will be held as planned. Its validity, given the challenges raised, may be examined, questioned or annulled by the court,” added the 28-year-old Swiss driver’s counsel.

As a result, Ben Sulayem will be uncontested when the election takes place as initially scheduled on Friday in Uzbekistan, where this year’s general assembly of the FIA is being held.

The Paris-based FIA is responsible for organising the Formula One and rally world championships, as well as promoting road safety. It has more than 240 clubs across 146 countries, representing around 80 million members.

A former rally driver, Ben Sulayem succeeded Frenchman Jean Todt as FIA president at the end of 2021. His time at the helm of motorsport has been dogged by controversy.

The 64-year-old Emirati was taken to task by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for using stereotypical language when discussing the use of foul outbursts by drivers on team radios.

Drivers fell out with the FIA over its crackdown on swearing. The guidelines were strengthened in January, triggering an indignant response from drivers.

Controversial fines were later reduced after a backlash from the grid.

In April, the FIA’s deputy president Robert Reid resigned with a damning parting shot at Ben Sulayem, criticising his governance and a lack of transparency.

Ben Sulayem, nonetheless, defended his record in no uncertain terms last weekend as he looked towards another four years at the helm of motorsport.

“I would say I am looking forward for the next four years,” he said. “Cleaning the house was not easy, getting the right people in the FIA was a challenge. Now I can tell you, it was worth the four years of investment. And if you tell me now ‘OK, if you have the power to rewind the four years, what would you do differently?’. Nothing.”

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025