Hay fifty on debut helps put NZ on top in West Indies Test

New Zealand batter Mitchell Hay hits out during the second Test against the West Indies at Basin Reserve on Thursday.—AFP

WELLINGTON: Mitch Hay scored an aggressive half-century on his Test debut to help New Zealand to a 41-run lead over the West Indies at the close of play on day two of the second Test in Wellington on Thursday.

The Black Caps were 278 all out with about an hour to play in the final session, after the West Indies scored 205 at the Basin Reserve.

At stumps the visitors were 32-2 in their second innings, with Brandon King (15) and Kavem Hodge (3) at the crease.

Michael Rae and Jacob Duffy took a wicket each as New Zealand got through 10 overs in fading light.

Hay top-scored with 61 from 93 deliveries, playing with poise in his first taste of Test cricket. He hit nine fours and a six.

Anderson Phillip was the pick of the visiting bowlers, taking 3-70 in 13 overs. Kemar Roach had figures of 2-43.

The 25-year-old Hay came to the crease at 117-4 after Rachin Ravindra, for five, and Devon Conway, who made 60, fell in back-to-back overs immediately after lunch.

He quickly found his feet at Test level, at ease with the pace and movement of the Basin Reserve wicket.

Hay and Daryl Mitchell combined for a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with Hay the aggressor, leaving Mitchell in the unusual position of playing anchor.

“It was awesome to see Mitch do what he does,” Mitchell said of his Canterbury team-mate. “He’s obviously done that for Canterbury for a number of years. He’s good fun out in the middle, and he showcased the talent he’s got.

“Debut’s always nervy, and it’s always nice to get that first run, so very proud of him.”

Mitchell fell just before tea for 25 and Hay eventually hooked a ball to Roach in the deep. Zak Foulkes added 23 unbeaten runs but ran out of partners.

‘ONE OF MY BEST’

Earlier, Conway scored eight fours and faced 108 balls before feathering one down the leg side to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach just after lunch.

Conway and Kane Williamson, who was out near the end of the morning session for 37, had steadied the New Zealand innings after captain Tom Latham was bowled by Roach for 11.

After the hosts resumed on their overnight 24-0, Williamson came to the crease at 36-1 and New Zealand’s record run-scorer punished some erratic bowling as he hit seven fours in a 46-ball stay.

Conway was given a life when dropped by Shai Hope at leg slip on 28.

He took advantage and had put on 67 for the second wicket when Phillip bowled Williamson with an unplayable swinging delivery that took the top of off-stump.

“That was definitely one of my best,” Phillip said. “And it was Kane Williamson as well. I’ve been bowling well, so glad to see that it’s coming together when it matters.”

Seam bowler Blair Tickner dislocated his shoulder on day one and will not bowl or field for the rest of the match, the hosts said.

Tickner, who took 4-32 in a career-best effort on Tuesday, was taken to hospital after being injured while fielding and will only bat if necessary.

The first Test ended in a draw.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES (1st Innings) 205 (S. Hope 47, B. Tickner 4-32)

NEW ZEALAND (1st Innings, overnight 24-0):

T. Latham b Roach 11

D. Conway c Imlach b Greaves 60

K. Williamson b Phillip 37

R. Ravindra c Imlach b Roach 5

D. Mitchell c Imlach b Phillip 25

M. Hay c Roach b Shields 61

G. Phillips c Phillip b Chase 18

Z. Foulkes not out 23

J. Duffy c Roach b Phillip 11

M. Rae b Seales 13

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-2, W-8) 14

TOTAL (all out, 74.4 overs) 278

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-36 (Latham), 2-103 (Williamson), 3-117 (Ravindra), 4-117 (Conway), 5-190 (Mitchell), 6-213 (Hay), 7-233 (Phillips), 8-257 (Duffy), 9-278 (Rae)

DID NOT BAT: B. Tickner

BOWLING: Roach 16-6-43-2, Seales 17.4-3-72-1 (2w), Shields 14-1-50-1 (4w), Phillip 13-0-70-3 (2w), Greaves 12-4-28-1, Chase 2-0-9-1

WEST INDIES (2nd Innings):

J. Campbell b Rae 14

B. King not out 15

A. Phillip lbw b Duffy 0

K. Hodge not out 3

TOTAL (for two wkts, 10 overs) 32

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-24 (Campbell), 2-25 (Phillip)

STILL TO BAT: S. Hope, R. Chase, J. Greaves, T. Imlach, K. Roach, J. Seales, O. Shields

BOWLING: Duffy 5-0-8-1, Foulkes 3-1-20-0, Rae 2-1-4-1

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025