Bail granted to 12 rioting suspects held during Sindhi Culture Day rally

KARACHI: A sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 12 participants of a Sindhi Culture Day rally in a rioting case.

Police had apprehended the suspects on Dec 7 near the FTC flyover on Sharea Faisal after resorting to tear gas shelling to prevent them and other participants of the rally from marching towards the Red Zone in violation of a ban imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The lawyers for the suspects had filed post-arrest bail applications before a sessions court after a judicial magistrate had sent them to prison on judicial remand on Dec 9.

After hearing both sides, additional district and sessions judge (South) Irshad Hussain granted bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 each.

Initially, a case was registered against various provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA) at the Saddar police station. However, the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts had ordered the removal of the ATA provision.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025