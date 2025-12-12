SHC dismisses plea seeking free Ajrak design number plates

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition seeking directives for provincial authorities to issue new Ajrak-designed vehicle registration number plates to citizens free of cost.

Citing the secretary excise and taxation department, the deputy director motor vehicle registration wing and the deputy inspector general of traffic police as respondents, a petitioner had asserted that citizens were being forced to purchase expensive new number plates.

A two-judge constitutional bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry in its order said that the petitioner was aggrieved by the charges levied by the excise and taxation department for the issuance of new Ajrak-designed vehicle registration number plates, which ranged from Rs500 to Rs3000, depending on the nature of the vehicle.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that there was no justification for imposing fresh charges when the vehicle owners had already paid for the old number plates, it added.

The bench in its order also said, “However, the public notice dated 17-12-2024 clearly sets out the reasons for fresh charges viz. that the redesign of the number plates provides enhanced security features. Therefore, the argument put forth for the challenge has no legal basis. Petition is dismissed”.

Faizan Hussain had petitioned the SHC and submitted that he was a social worker and if a new policy for number plates had been introduced, the plates should be issued free of cost, as citizens had already paid fees for registration.

The petitioner also alleged that the issuance of new number plates had turned into a commercial activity, which was causing hardship and financial strain for citizens. Despite collecting significant fees, the authorities had failed to issue the new plates on time, forcing many people to wait for months.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025