E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Winter vacations in Sindh’s schools, colleges from 22nd

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
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KARACHI: All schools and colleges in the province will remain closed for winter vacations during the last week of the month.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, “In pursuance of the decision taken in the sub-committee meeting of the Steering Committee held last year of November 28, winter vacations for all public and private educational institutions in Sindh commence from Dec 22 to conclude on Dec 31.”

Meanwhile, supplementary examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (part I and II) 2025 and other examinations scheduled during the winter vacations shall be held accordingly.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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