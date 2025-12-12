Man’s severed head fished out from Machhar Colony drain

KARACHI: A decapitated head of a young man was found in a drain in Machar Colony on Thursday, officials said.

Docks SHO Nand Lal said that the head, which had been severed from the body, was spotted by children who were playing near the drain at Allah Wali Masjid.

He added that the identity of the head could not be ascertained immediately.

He pointed out that some days ago, a human torso was also recovered from Gulshan-i-Iqbal, but no one had approached the area police to claim the body.

Man dies in road accident

A man died in a hit-and-run accident on Sharea Faisal near Airport on Thursday evening, police and rescue services officials said.

Area SHO Kaleem Khan Moosa told Dawn that the man identified as Mohammed Nasir, 55, was killed in a road accident near Star Gate by an unidentified vehicle.

The body was shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

The officer added that the police were investigating the case.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025