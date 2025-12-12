Two women killed on road

SUKKUR: Two women were killed and as many men wounded in head-on collision between a speeding car and motorcycle at Nizam-Jee-Laahi on a section of Khairpur-Larkana Road on Thursday.

Local police identified the dead as 50-year-old Naseeban Khatoon, wife of Aijaz Shanbani, and 48-year-old Dhiyani Khatoon, wife of Matto Shanbani, both died on the spot.

While two brothers Tufail and Meesam Shanbani sustained critical injuries, they added.

They said the bodies and wounded brothers were shifted to the Gambat Institute of Medical Science.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025