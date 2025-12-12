LUH radiology department ‘crippled’ for nearly a year

HYDERABAD: Key equipment in Liaquat University Hospital’s (LUH) radiology department has remained out of order for around almost a year for resource constraints that has plagued the hospital.

The situation has put the entire LUH in a pathetic state of affair as far as poor patients are concerned.

These dysfunctional machines included those of MRI, angioplasty, angiography, mammography, lithotripsy and ultrasound. Since these machines are not working, a large number of patients — mostly from underprivileged segments of the society — don’t get these services in the LUH. The hospital was one of Sindh’s biggest tertiary healthcare facilities.

Since the LUH charges only a nominal fee or mostly these tests are done free of cost with the LUH management’s approval, the burden of such patients needing these investigations remained on higher side, according to hospital sources.

“Usually, the number of outdoor patients [with weak economic background] is more than indoor patients considering the cost involved in the tests in open market. Private medical practitioners recommend tests to every second patient who ultimately turn-up in the LUH,” said a radiology department doctor. “This leaves us with no option but to perform tests with the result that machines that stopped working due to continuous workload,” he added.

Diagnostic equipment yet to be repaired; underprivileged patients face difficulties

Currently, two MRI machines are working in the LUH, city branch. One is also working in Jamshoro, but not up to full potential. A plain scan costs Rs8,000-Rs10,000 privately against LUH’s fee of Rs500-Rs1000. Similarly, contrast MRI’s medicine costs a patient Rs8,000-Rs10,000 in the LUH against private test’s charges of Rs15,000-Rs20,000.

“Out of five CT scan machines, three were out of order.

In the City branch, a CT scan works in the casualty department but only for some time in a day. It has to be switched off to avoid any major fault to keep it in working condition. After some pause, staff start it again,” said a hospital source.

The Sindh finance department, as per Sept 29,2025 document, sanctioned Rs59.060m out of Rs82.035m of the allocated budgetary provision for the LUH for repair of one CT scan facility. “Other machines require expenditures,” said a source. Earlier Rs82.035m was allocated in the 2024-25 budget and revised at Rs90.678m.

“But the same Rs82.035m are again allocated for FY2025-26,” informed a LUH source.

According to him, the hospital administration had made a request that funds outside regular budget be allocated for the repair of CT scan machine but it was not allowed and only Rs59m was released out of the allocated amount of Rs82.035m.

Similarly, a fluoroscopy machine was not working. The same goes for mammography machines which directly concerned with the women suffering from breast cancer.

These tests of such cancer patients are often repeated as per doctor’s advice. “Per test’s cost is quite

expensive and that’s why patients look towards the LUH,” he said.

According to the radiology doctor, “If anyone was seeking MRI-related tests in November’s last week, we fixed them for Dec 20. You can imagine the burden and requests of tests that people have to wait for that long for such investigation.”

The department’s charges for each MRI test was Rs3,500 and it was meant for indoor patients, but in addition to them, requests from outdoor patients were increasing the burden.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025