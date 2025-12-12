E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Man kills wife, friend ‘for honour’

Our Correspondent Published December 12, 2025
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LARKANA: A man allegedly killed his wife in their home and a man in the Janwari Chowk neighborhood ‘for honour’ within the limits of the Sujawal Junejo police station of Qambar-Shahdadkot district on Thursday.

According to the police, Mir Khan Jakhro killed his wife, Bhaghul Kalhoro, 23, for maintaining friendship with a man, Mohammad Zaffar Chanjni, 24. He then murdered Chanjni and fled the area, they added.

The police took both the bodies into their custody. The woman’s body was initially shifted to the Qambar Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination but due to the unavailability of a lady doctor, both bodies were later moved to the Miro Khan Civil Hospital for the purpose.

Sujawal Junejo SHO Ali Hassan Mughiri said that the victims were strangled to death.

After the postmortem and other legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

An FIR of the incident was yet to be registered.

The police said that a hunt for the suspect was under way.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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