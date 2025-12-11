From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Right to dissent

LAHORE: Addressing the delegates to the Civil Liberties Conference … Maulana Maudoodi, Amir of Jamaat-i-Islami, said that the freedom of a nation could only mean that the people were under liberty to decide what system they wanted to live in the present and in the future.

To point out the defects … of Government, continued the Maulana, the people must exercise their right to criticise its policies. The continued suppression of the people’s democratic right to criticise, the Maulana warned, invariably leads to the adoption by the people of undemocratic and unconstitutional methods of voicing their resentment. Only the exercise of the right to criticise by the people could assure development of a healthy, democratic system in a country, the Maulana said.

Speaking from “Islamic point of view”, Maulana Maudoodi said that Islam recognised the individual’s right to differ and express his views freely as they were the very essentials of democracy. In a truly Islamic State, the executive could never be given the powers to detain an individual without proving his guilt. The powers of preventive detention, he said were quite foreign to an Islamic system of government. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025