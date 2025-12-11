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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Gulf co-operation

From the Newspaper Published December 11, 2025
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TEHERAN: The Heads of State of Iran and the United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of preserving the stability … of the area and pointed out that the security of the region must be ensured through co-operation of the littoral states without foreign interference. In a joint communique issued … at the end of the … visit of the President of the [UAE], Sheikh Zayed Ben Sultan al-Nahyan at the invitation of the Shahanshah Aryamehr, the two … emphasised that true … peace in the Middle East can be achieved only if effect is given to UN resolutions calling for withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Arab territories … and for the realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Jerusalem,] Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin … said … that Israel must not appear hesitant about its Middle East policies since this could damage the state. His remarks … seemed to refer to local Press report that … Ministers and officials, favour a new policy approach in which Israel would announce its readiness to negotiate with any Palestinian group prepared to accept … Israel.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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