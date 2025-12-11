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Knowledge-driven governance is key

From the Newspaper Published December 11, 2025
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SOUTH Korea’s Economic Planning Board in the 1960s engaged PhD economists who designed the country’s export-led growth model. It was a strategic shift that transformed a war-torn nation into a global industrial power. In contrast, Pakistan continues to rely on traditional bureaucratic structures, where innovation and research-driven policymaking remain limited.

According to the 19th Census of Federal Government Civil Servants (2024), only 203 of 436,243 officers hold PhDs — a mere 0.05 per cent. Of these, just two serve at the BPS-22 level. This reflects a troubling disconnect between policy leadership and expert knowledge.

Pakistan requires reforms in many sectors, but one area now under active discussion is the civil service. The prime minister has constituted a committee under the federal minister for planning to develop recommendations for moder-nising the bureaucracy. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to incorporate highly educated individuals, especially PhD holders, into key areas of governance.

A clear system should be introduced to give PhD holders priority in recruitment. This may include special quotas, lateral entry, and faster promotion for those who demonstrate performance. Most importantly, professionals must be placed where their expertise aligns — economists in planning and trade, health researchers in the relevant ministry, climate scientists in environment and disaster units, and so on.

The path ahead demands that we move beyond rhetoric. If Pakistan genuinely aspires to build a knowledge-based economy, it must equip its civil service with modern intellectual capabilities. PhD holders must assume key roles, and research must become the foundation — not an afterthought — of policymaking. This represents more than administrative reforms; it is a national imperative. Only by integrating advanced knowledge into governance can the country meet the mounting challenges of the 21st century, and take its due place alongside the most thriving and advanced global societies.

Nabeel Badr
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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Farhan
Dec 11, 2025 12:33pm
Excellent Idea
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Farhan
Dec 11, 2025 12:34pm
Excellent Idea
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