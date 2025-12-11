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Sub-campus issues

From the Newspaper Published December 11, 2025
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THE Khan Bahadur Syed Alhando Shah sub-campus of Sindh University in Nau-shahro Feroze has been facing a lot of issues as it has not yet been registered with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Besides, in the absence of a permanent pro-vice chancellor, the administrative vacuum has affected both academic and institutional functioning of the campus.

The faculty remains incomplete, resulting in a shortage of teachers for several key subjects. The University of Sindh itself is facing financial constraints, and has not allocated any specific budget for this sub-campus.

Consequently, the building remains incomplete, maintenance work has stopped, and there is a shortage of computers and any backup power-generation system to encourage and ensure modern learning.

Moreover, both male and female students are deprived of basic facilities, such as clean drinking water, proper sanitation, functional furniture and adequately equipped laboratories. This lack of infra-structure and administrative attention has severely affected the learning environment.

The sub-campus is a beacon of hope for higher education in this underdeveloped district. The government and university administration must act urgently to restore and strengthen this vital institution, ensuring that education continues to flourish in Sindh. The new administration should immediately rectify past short-comings and mistakes, and take steps to upgrade this campus to a full-fledged university so that it may play its due role in enhancing the educational standards of this academically-rich district.

The vice-chancellor should visit the sub-campus and take immediate steps for its revival and renovation, while the relevant provincial minister should ensure financial support, as well as the appoint-ment of a permanent pro-vice chancellor, and provision of necessary academic facilities to aid the learning environment.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon
Naushahro Feroze

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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