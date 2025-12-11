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An unfair race

From the Newspaper Published December 11, 2025
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WHEN it comes to entrance tests to seats of higher learning, there is an unfair competition between rural and urban students. High grades are wrongly associated with students’ capabilities and hard work, but nobody bothers to consider the ground realities that draw a clear line between the two sets of students.

Privileged urban students study in modern schools, attend coaching centres, and enjoy a better academic environment, while unprivileged rural students have limited academic facilities, and face many challenges during their preparation. Both of these environments are poles apart.

It is ironic that students from different educational backgrounds are judged by the same criterion. Most urban students get admissions to their desired universities easily as they receive better opportunities and environment throughout their lives.

However, rural students are rejected on the basis of low scores. Their dreams of getting into their preferred universities get shattered every year. They experience frustration, anxiety and rejection because of the difficulties they have faced to come this far.

Top universities claim that they select most deserving candidates across Pakistan. But when education depends on money, location and privilege, merit becomes a joke. How can a student working as, say, a labourer or a waiter, be considered equal to the urban student who has to do nothing except focusing on studies?

Why are these so-called exams perceived as a test of abilities when the environments are massively different for the two sets of aspirants?

The fault lies in the system for it is based on unfairness where the starting line is different for every student, but the finishing line is the same — the testing score. A fair system should consider the circumstances of rural and urban areas. The competence of students should not be judged on the basis of high scores, rather the way they carry themselves despite difficulties and hardships.

To bridge the widening educational gap, either rural students should be provided the same learning environment as that of urban students, or entrance tests should be held separately for the two categories.

Rimsha Hakro
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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Umair Ahmed
Dec 11, 2025 04:37pm
And that’s the great dispute to be discussed on very seriously by The Government of Pakistan or whoever Controlling the education system. (Appreciated by the way for raising voice against Wrongly Taken Decisions for Students of urban and rural privileges.)
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Mubashir Ahmed
Dec 11, 2025 11:34pm
Well said. It’s heartbreaking that rural students work harder with fewer resources, yet are judged by the same standards as those with every advantage. If we truly want fairness we must fix the system not blame the students.
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