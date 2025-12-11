People’s participation

AFTER Karachi’s recent traffic reforms, for the first time in years, we see some order on city roads, with people now stopping at traffic signals and driving more responsibly. This is a welcome and long-awaited change. However, the current conversation about installing additional expensive equipment, like traffic cameras, mobile vans, automated robots and new monitoring stations, risks locking us into a heavy, old-fashioned, 20th-century model of policing. These systems are costly to deploy and even costlier to maintain, especially in a city already struggling with fiscal pressures and infrastructure decay.

Instead, Karachi could adopt a smarter, people-centred model like Vietnam’s, where citizens submit photo or video evidence of violations, and receive a small share of the fine. This approach is cheaper, creates micro-earning opportunities for unemployed youth, and strengthens public ownership of road discipline.

If we want these reforms to take root, involving citizens directly may be the most effective and sustainable solution.

Hasan Raza

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025