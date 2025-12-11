REAL ESTATE TRANSPARENCY: Lack of transparency continues to be the biggest obstacle in Pakistan’s real estate sector. Fake housing societies, unclear land titles, and slow legal procedures cause financial losses to thousands of people every year. A transparent verification system, digitalised land records, as well as strict action against illegal developers are essential to restore public confidence. The government must ensure that no housing society operates without all the relevant approvals. Transpa-rency will not only protect consumers’ interest, but also encourage more investment in the formal real estate market.

Muhammad Nabeel Haider

Islamabad

LACK OF FOOTBALL STADIUMS: Balochistan faces a serious shortage of football infrastructure, including stadiums, training grounds and coaching resources. Even in Quetta, the provincial capital, the main football stadium remains in a poor condition, making it difficult for teams to train, host matches, or attract major players and tournaments. Despite these challenges, Balochistan has produced remarkable players who have proudly represented Pakistan in international friendlies. This reflects the immense talent that the region has, and the potential that needs grooming and support. The government and local authorities must invest in sports infrastructure, provide funding to local clubs, and create development pathways for young athletes.

Qamar Jan

Turbat

CIVIL HOSPITAL HUB: Civil Hospital Hub is a total disappointment for patients. It seems like there is no duty roster for doctors responsible to attend to the patients. Unfortunately, they are unable to get timely treatment due to mismanagement and lack of facilities, and many die while waiting to get proper medical care. Victims of road accidents are referred to Karachi due to shortage of beds and medicines in Hub. The government should resolve these issues and make the Civil Hospital in Hub a fully functional hospital with all relevant facilities.

Sameeda Mumtaz Ali

Hub

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025