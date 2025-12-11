E-Paper | March 18, 2026

REAL ESTATE TRANSPARENCY

From the Newspaper Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

REAL ESTATE TRANSPARENCY: Lack of transparency continues to be the biggest obstacle in Pakistan’s real estate sector. Fake housing societies, unclear land titles, and slow legal procedures cause financial losses to thousands of people every year. A transparent verification system, digitalised land records, as well as strict action against illegal developers are essential to restore public confidence. The government must ensure that no housing society operates without all the relevant approvals. Transpa-rency will not only protect consumers’ interest, but also encourage more investment in the formal real estate market.

Muhammad Nabeel Haider
Islamabad

LACK OF FOOTBALL STADIUMS: Balochistan faces a serious shortage of football infrastructure, including stadiums, training grounds and coaching resources. Even in Quetta, the provincial capital, the main football stadium remains in a poor condition, making it difficult for teams to train, host matches, or attract major players and tournaments. Despite these challenges, Balochistan has produced remarkable players who have proudly represented Pakistan in international friendlies. This reflects the immense talent that the region has, and the potential that needs grooming and support. The government and local authorities must invest in sports infrastructure, provide funding to local clubs, and create development pathways for young athletes.

Qamar Jan
Turbat

CIVIL HOSPITAL HUB: Civil Hospital Hub is a total disappointment for patients. It seems like there is no duty roster for doctors responsible to attend to the patients. Unfortunately, they are unable to get timely treatment due to mismanagement and lack of facilities, and many die while waiting to get proper medical care. Victims of road accidents are referred to Karachi due to shortage of beds and medicines in Hub. The government should resolve these issues and make the Civil Hospital in Hub a fully functional hospital with all relevant facilities.

Sameeda Mumtaz Ali
Hub

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe