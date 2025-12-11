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B’desh to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets

Reuters Published December 11, 2025
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DHAKA: The Bangladesh Air Force has signed a letter of intent with Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A to buy Eurofighter Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft as part of its modernisation plans.

“It was signed yesterday, and it is a preliminary step to begin discussions,” an army official said. The air force did not say how many of the jets — developed by Italy, Britain, Germany and Spain — it intends to buy.

The move comes as the Bangladesh interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is taking several major aviation decisions.

In July, it announced plans to buy 25 aircraft from Boeing to avoid a 35pc import tariff proposed by US President Donald Trump. That raised questions about an earlier plan to buy 10 Airbus aircraft, a commitment made under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but left uncertain after her ouster.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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