E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Miami elects first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades

AFP Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel
EILEEN Higgins, the mayor-elect of Miami, speaks to supporters as she celebrates her victory.—AFP
EILEEN Higgins, the mayor-elect of Miami, speaks to supporters as she celebrates her victory.—AFP

WASHINGTON: Miami voters elected Eileen Higgins as the Florida city’s new mayor on Tuesday, making her the first Democrat to hold the office in nearly 30 years.

Higgins received about 60 percent of the votes in the runoff election, according to CNN and the Miami Herald newspaper, defeating Emilio T. Gonzalez, a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Despite winning by a double-digit margin, turnout in the off-year election was low, with only about 20 percent of registered voters participating.

With its high Latino population, Miami politics has been dominated by Republicans of Cuban descent for much of the past three decades.

Trump, who frequently spends weekends at his Mar-a-Lago Club — located about 67 miles (107 kilometers) north of Miami — won the state of Florida’s electoral votes in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

“Together, we turned the page on years of chaos and corruption and opened the door to a new era for our city — one defined by ethical, accountable leadership that delivers real results for the people,” Higgins said in a statement, according to media reports.

In addition to being the first Democrat to win the Miami mayoral race since the 1990s, Higgins, 61, is the first woman ever elected to the office.

She marks the latest Democratic victory in a sweep of election wins this year, following major state-level races in Virginia and New Jersey and the New York mayoralty.

The string of successful Democratic campaigns is widely interpreted as a rebuke to Trump’s return to power at the start of the year.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe