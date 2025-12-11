Meghan gets in touch with estranged father

KARACHI: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has got in touch with her estranged father Thomas Markle after he had his left lower leg amputated in the Philippines.

The BBC quoted a spokesperson for the duchess as saying on Wednesday it “has been exceedingly difficult for Meghan to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days”.

But the spokesperson added that Meghan’s letter “is now safely in his (Thomas’s) hands” thanks to the support of “reliable and trusted contacts”.

Meghan’s father told the Mail on Sunday in an interview he does not want to die while distanced from his daughter.

He said he wishes to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, as well as Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry.

The spokesperson said she had attempted to reach out to him in hospital last week, but had been unable to locate him.

Meghan’s team confirmed she had in fact emailed her dad, but the paper reported that he never uses email.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the duchess said: “It has been exceedingly difficult for the duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.

“With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

Relationship breaks down

The relationship between Meghan and her father broke down in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The fallout saw him pull out of his daughter’s wedding just days before the ceremony in Windsor, citing health problems.

King Charles III, who was then the Prince of Wales, walked Meghan down the aisle instead.

It is not known if Meghan ever resumed any relationship with Thomas Markle following her marriage.

He was critical of his daughter and son-in-law’s decision to step back from public duty in Britain and criticise the royal family.

In one interview he even said: “I think they’re both turning into lost souls at this point.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for,” he added. “I don’t think they know what they’re looking for.”

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025