Stocks drift lower after overnight rally

KARACHI: After a record-setting session overnight driven by IMF inflow and rising remittances, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wed­nesday witnessed extreme volatility as a section of investors opted to take profits, wiping out early gains and dragging the benchmark KSE 100 index into the red.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said that in extension of the bullish momentum, the PSX crossed the key psychological barrier of 170,000 during the session, but profit-taking at and above this level pulled the market back, resulting in a flattish close at 169,452 points, down 4.53 points.

The trading began on a strong note as the KSE-100 extended its bullish mom­entum and briefly crossed the 170k mark. However, investors opted to book gains at higher levels, pushing the index into negative territory by the close.

On the news front, Bloomberg reported that 2026 is shaping up to be a standout year for initial public offerings, with as many as 16 new listings planned by leading domestic brokers.

Meanwhile, the ECC approved revised margins for OMCs and petroleum dealers on petrol and high-speed diesel, linked to CPI for FY24 and FY25. The increase, capped between 5-10pc, will be released in two phases, half immediately and the remainder contingent on digitisation progress.

Market activity rem­ained robust, with trading volume rising 15.38pc to 1.19 billion shares while the traded value eased 1.6pc to Rs50.4bn. Hum Network led the volume chart with 132 million shares.

According to Topline Securities Ltd, the market experienced volatility thr­oughout the session, mirroring mixed investor sentiment, as the index fluctuated between an intraday high of 170,697 and a low of 169,239, largely due to profit-taking.

Positive momentum came from Maple Leaf Cement, Lucky Cement, International Steel, Fauji Cement Company and Pio­neer Cement, which tog­e­ther contributed 498 points to the index. How­ever, this strength was partly tempered by dec­lines in Fauji Fertiliser, Service Indu­s­tries and Pakistan Petr­o­leum, whi­ch collectively shaved off 380 points.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025