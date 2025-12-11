Three killed in CCD encounter

KASUR: Three alleged robbers were killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) at the Ganda Singh Road on Wednesday.

Police claimed that a CCD team was taking accused Zeeshan, Ali Raza and Jabbar Hussain for recovery in a robbery case when their accomplices attacked the police team.

The CCD claimed that all three suspects were killed by their accomplices who attacked the team. No CCD official was reportedly injured during the shoot-out.

Police claimed that the alleged robbers were from Lahore and wanted in several cases of drug peddling, robberies and house dacoities. Police also lodged a triple murder case against unidentified suspects.

ACCIDENT: Six students suffered injuries when a rickshaw turned over after hitting a motorcycle performing one-wheelie on the Dipalpur Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a rickshaw carrying students was on its way to Kasur from Bahadarpura village in the limits of Saddar Police Station. The rickshaw turned over after hitting a motorcycle performing one-wheelie.

As a result, the students suffered injuries and were rushed to the DHQ Hospital. The biker performing the stunt, however, managed to escape.

The injured include Talha (8), Aqsa Bibi (16), Fatima Bibi (17), Nauman (5), Mubashara Bibi (15) and Iqra Bibi (13).

Police were investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025