E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Three killed in CCD encounter

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KASUR: Three alleged robbers were killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) at the Ganda Singh Road on Wednesday.

Police claimed that a CCD team was taking accused Zeeshan, Ali Raza and Jabbar Hussain for recovery in a robbery case when their accomplices attacked the police team.

The CCD claimed that all three suspects were killed by their accomplices who attacked the team. No CCD official was reportedly injured during the shoot-out.

Police claimed that the alleged robbers were from Lahore and wanted in several cases of drug peddling, robberies and house dacoities. Police also lodged a triple murder case against unidentified suspects.

ACCIDENT: Six students suffered injuries when a rickshaw turned over after hitting a motorcycle performing one-wheelie on the Dipalpur Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a rickshaw carrying students was on its way to Kasur from Bahadarpura village in the limits of Saddar Police Station. The rickshaw turned over after hitting a motorcycle performing one-wheelie.

As a result, the students suffered injuries and were rushed to the DHQ Hospital. The biker performing the stunt, however, managed to escape.

The injured include Talha (8), Aqsa Bibi (16), Fatima Bibi (17), Nauman (5), Mubashara Bibi (15) and Iqra Bibi (13).

Police were investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe