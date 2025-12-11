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Plea for minimum wage dismissed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
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LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to fix minimum wage at $1,000 in all provinces of Pakistan.

The chief justice heard the preliminary objection raised by the registrar’s office on the petition filed by Fehmeed Nawaz Ansari, a lawyer from Faisalabad.

The chief justice upheld the objection, holding that the petition was not maintainable.

In his two-page petition, the lawyer argued that wages in Pakistan should be aligned with those in the United States and the United Kingdom.

He contended that setting the minimum wage at $1,000 per month would increase citizens’ purchasing power, which in turn would attract foreign investment.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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