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Ibrahim Maneka declared absconder

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
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SAHIWAL: Special judge of regional anti-corruption court Masood Hussain on Wednesday declared Ibrahim Maneka, son of Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, an absconder in a Rs113.2 million graft case due to his continuous absence from proceedings.

The court also issued arrest warrants for patwari Muhammad Ashraf and excise inspector Allah Nawaz, citing their repeated failure to appear.

The next hearing has been scheduled for Dec 23.

Reports suggest that Ibrahim has been declared absconder after allegedly fleeing to Spain.

He has been facing corruption charges for the past two years, along with his father Khawar Maneka, brother Mosa Maneka, excise inspector Allah Nawaz, patwari Muhammad Ashraf and Auqaf manager Shafqat at the regional court. The case involves the alleged conversion of Haveli Lakha graveyard land into a commercial market without paying the required Rs100m conversion fee.

The Maneka family trio, along with the Auqaf manager and local revenue officers, were formally named in the corruption reference filed by the then Okara deputy commissioner on Aug 23, 2023.

CCD: A team of the Crime Control Department conducted a raid on Tuesday night at village 86/9-L and arrested a drug trafficker who had been evading law-enforcement agencies for the past many years.

The suspect, Attaullah Pathan, a resident of village 94, Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, was taken into custody when he was trafficking drugs to different locations. Police recovered six kilograms of hashish from his possession.

Reports indicate that he had been trafficking narcotics across multiple districts. Following the arrest, CCD police registered a case against him under section 9 of the Anti-Narcotics Act, on the complaint of Inspector Tajamal Yaqoob.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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