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Five held for breach of Copyright Act

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
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LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five suspects involved in violating the Copyright Act.

According to the FIA corporate crime circle Lahore, suspects - Muhammad Nadeem, Usman Ali, Kashif Shahbaz, Zainul Abideen, and Nadeem Baig - were taken into custody during raids conducted in various areas of Lahore.

The suspects were found involved in violating the Copyright Act.

A large quantity of counterfeit products of various well-known registered companies was recovered from their possession, it said.

The suspects were engaged in manufacturing, stocking, and selling counterfeit products of registered companies.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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