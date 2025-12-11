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Ex-official found guilty in Kaura Khan Jatoi Trust scam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
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LAHORE: The Sardar Kaura Khan Jatoi Trust Management Committee on Wednesday announced to take action against a former superintendent accused of embezzling millions of rupees from the trust’s income.

The committee meeting, chaired by District and Sessions Judge (Muzaffargarh) Jaleel Ahmed, was attended by Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa, Rajanpur DC, Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, District Bar Association President Jam Muhammad Younas, and other members.

Officials informed the gathering that an inquiry had confirmed large-scale embezzlement by former superintendent Rafiq Gujar. The committee approved legal and administrative measures against him.

The committee also directed relevant departments to recover millions of rupees in unpaid rent from government institutions operating on trust land. Reports were sought from the Local Government Department regarding funds deposited in its accounts for over five decades, along with accumulated profit, from the endowed land of late philanthropist Sardar Kaura Khan Jatoi.

The management committee ordered the takeover of the Sardar Kaura Khan Jatoi Higher Secondary School in Muzaffargarh, currently under district administration control. Nationalist leader Sardar Muzaffar Khan Magasi, the founding petitioner in the Kaura Khan land case, attended as an observer with his counsel, Ghulam Fareeduddin.

Magasi said that the school, built with trust funds, should be placed under the trust’s management in line with Supreme Court directives to ensure free education for underprivileged students.

Sources confirmed that steps are being taken to transfer the control of the district’s largest school to the trust.

The committee reviewed reports on income generated from trust properties and discussed proposals to resolve lease-holding issues. Plans to improve educational standards in trust-run schools across Alipur, Jatoi and Kot Addu were also considered, including the establishment of science, computer, and biology laboratories, and installation of CCTV cameras.

Members resolved to recruit staff strictly on merit for the management and protection of trust land, which is valued in trillions of rupees.

Magasi, who pursued the Kaura Khan Jatoi land case in the Supreme Court for 25 years, proposed that the trust be operated transparently under the Trust Act of 1882 rather than as a government-managed entity.

He reiterated that one-third of Kaura Khan Jatoi’s 292,422 kanals—about 97,474 acres—was dedicated for free education of poor children, but much of this land has yet to be reclaimed or formally transferred to the trust.

Earlier, in compliance with a 2016 Supreme Court order, the district administration handed over land worth billions of rupees donated by Sardar Kaura Khan Jatoi to the trust established in his name.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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