E-Paper | March 18, 2026

MNS varsity signs MoU with Chinese institute

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
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LAHORE: Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNS-UET) Multan on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Henan Technical Institute of China for enhancing cooperation in chemical engineering and technical education and vocational skills training.

The signing ceremony was attended by MNS-UET Vice Chancellor Prof Eng. Dr Tahir Sultan and the Henan Technical Institute of China vice president along with senior faculty and officials of both institutions.

MNS-UET was represented by Registrar Prof Dr Asim Umar, Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Director Dr Rooha Masroor, Electrical Engineering Department Head Dr Mehran Bashir, Outcome Based Education (OBE) System Incharge Eng. Anam Saeed, Office of Research Director Dr Ali Hassan, Department of Chemical Engineering’s Dr. Maisam Ali and Controller Examinations Dr. Ayaz Ahmed.

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation with a focus on joint training programmes, student exchanges will take place in each other’s campuses and participation in international competitions will also be done jointly. This includes faculty development initiatives, such as professional training, study tours and academic opportunities to enhance capacity. Both institutions will cooperate in overseas education programmes and the development of international talent.

The agreement also includes sharing of high-quality curriculum resources, co-organising international conferences, seminars and educational events and the establishment of Chinese-foreign cooperative education programmes. These initiatives aim to strengthen academic exchanges and improve the international profile of MNS-UET.

VC Mr Sultan highlighted the importance of the partnership and said that the agreement will provide students and faculty with opportunities for skill development, research collaboration, and global exposure.

The Henan Technical Institute of China vice president also stressed the mutual benefits of cooperation and the shared commitment to promote high-quality education, technical expertise development and strong academic ties between Pakistan and China.

The MoU will guide future mutual cooperation projects, which will be implemented under the specific agreement and will be a milestone in the compliance of regulatory approvals from both institutions. China will provide fully-funded scholarships to UET Multan students in its country.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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