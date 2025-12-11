Human Rights Day: Discussions on constitutional rights, digital safety, protection mechanisms

LAHORE: Public and private institutions on Wednesday organised events to highlight constitutional rights, digital safety and protection mechanisms for women and children to mark the International Human Rights Day.

Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), UNESCO, and the Punjab Higher Education Department organised an event in this connection at the Alhamra Hall. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, ITA CEO Baela Raza Jamil discussed the global relevance of the day.

Mr Hayat said the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and the government was working on equality-based policies across cities.

He said that action was being taken on harassment cases in schools and reports of harassment against women at educational institutions had recorded a decline.

A panel discussion on human rights, equality, and social inclusion was held, where speakers discussed women and children rights, education, and economic participation.

In a separate event, the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) organised a session titled “Human and Digital Rights of Women and Children: Protecting Against Cyber Violence in Punjab” at its head office.

The event concluded the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign under the theme “Digital Violence is Real Violence.”

A panel discussed methods to ensure safe digital environments for women and children. Participants included experts from multiple departments and Amna Butt, the founder of The Art Room.

PWPA Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt said online violence affected dignity, mental well-being and daily life. She said the authority was taking steps to provide protection both online and offline and acknowledged the role of District Women Protection Officers.

PWPA Director General Kulsoom Saqib said cases of blackmail, harassment and cyberstalking had been increasing. She said the authority offered legal assistance, technical support and counseling to the victims.

The event was attended by government representatives, students, civil society members, and digital safety professionals.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025