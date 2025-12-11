Stolen ghee worth millions recovered

MIANWALI: Mianwali police have trace a major theft and recovered stolen ghee worth Rs27million.

DPO Capt retired Rai Mohammad Ajmal revealed that a few days ago Sahib Khan of Khushab district filed a complaint with Wan-Bhachran police about theft of his ghee-loaded trailer.

The police registered case against two nominated persons -- driver Mohammad Ijaz and Saeed Khan. The DPO said the Wan-Bhachran police took it as challenge, used modern techniques and traced the culprits.

The DPO praised the efforts of Wan-Bhacharan SHO Imran Khan Rokhri and his team for huge recovery and awarded each team member a cash prize with certificates.After the press conference, the DPO handed over the recovered stolen property to its owner Sahin Khan.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025