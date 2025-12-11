E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Selection process for ArtBeat contest concludes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
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LAHORE: The jury for the 18th edition of ArtBeat -- National Child Art Competition & Exhibition - has concluded the selection process for this year’s submissions.

The jury comprised renowned artists Irfan Gul Dahri, Shireen Bano Rizvi, Ali Azmat, Waqas Khan, Kiran Saleem and Najia Azmat.

The 18th ArtBeat invited young artists from across Pakistan to respond to one or more of three themes: ‘Images of Nature’, ‘Spring in Pakistan’, and ‘Beyond the Stars’.

Thousands of artworks were submitted by over 500 schools in more than 100 cities, including entries from public school students and children with special needs, reflecting the competition’s inclusive vision.

“The jury evaluated each submission with deep respect for originality, creativity, and the unique vision of every child,” said Awais Shafiq, project manager at The Little Art.

The shortlisted artworks will be showcased in upcoming exhibitions: a two-day exhibition in Lahore on Feb 6–7, followed by an exhibition in Islamabad (dates to be announced).

Launched in 2012, ArtBeat is now in its 18th edition and continues to nurture visual culture, encourage children and youth to express their perspectives on society and the world, and provide a meaningful platform for their creative voices. Over the years, the initiative has engaged tens of thousands of young artists nationwide.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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