20 stalls set up at three-day book fair: GCUF allocates Rs34m for purchase of books

TOBA TEK SINGH: A three-day book fair opened on Wednesday at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), reflecting the institution’s commitment to reviving the culture of reading and promoting intellectual growth among students and the wider community.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam who emphasised that fostering a strong book culture is vital for uniting the nation and countering societal divisions. “We are living in the age of the knowledge economy. All progressive nations today are connected with books, research, and information.”

A press release said the book fair featured 20 stalls set up by leading national and international publishers. GCUF has allocated Rs34 million this year for the purchase of high-quality books across various disciplines, enabling academic departments to strengthen their curriculum and research resources.

The publishers participating in the fair expressed concerns about the challenges posed by the suspension of trade with India, stating that the disruption has adversely affected the availability of imported books. They urged the government to reconsider restrictions on book imports, stressing that access to books is essential for academic growth, knowledge exchange, and research advancement.

Chief librarian Tariq Latif, while sharing details about the collection available at the fair, said that books on Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, literature, research studies, religion, history, and various academic subjects were showcased.

He added that the fair provided students with an opportunity to purchase both academic and general-interest books at discounted prices.

The turnout at the event once again dispelled the perception that the era of books is fading in Pakistan. Instead, it reaffirmed that reading remains deeply valued among students, educators and literary enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, GCUF VC Dr Rauf has been nominated as member of syndicate of University of Narowal and Emerson University Multan by Higher Education Department Punjab for three years.

JAIL TERM: Faisalabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Iqbal Haral, with powers as special judge FIA handed down on Wednesday two-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 to a man in a money laundering case.

The FIA anti-money laundering circle, Faisalabad, had registered a case against convict Allah Ditta in 2024 who had received money from South Africa through illegal hawala/hundi and laundered this money through purchase of property.

BOOKED: Four youngsters were booked on Wednesday by Gojra City police on the charge of attempting to rape a transperson.

Complainant, ‘A’, a group leader of transpersons, claimed in the FIR that his pupil ‘G’ was called by suspect ‘H’ of New Plots locality of Gojra for a dance performing, but he and his three accomplices overpowered her and attempted to rape her. On offering resistance, they badly tortured her. Police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

ACCIDENT: Six people were critically injured after an Islamabad-bound van collided with a mini-truck on motorway M-4 near Sahianwala interchange at Chak Jhumra tehsil of Faisalabad on Wednesday morning.

Reports said the van driver slept as a result the vehicle hit the truck from the rear side. All wounded were shifted to Allied hospital.

The injured have been identified as Mudassar, Dastagir, Nadim, Haris, Qasim and Asghar.

At Tandlianwala near Pathan Chowk, two vans collided head on due to speeding as a result four passengers were seriously wounded and were shifted to Tandlianwala THQ hospital. They included Waqas, Shahbaz, Mumtaz Bibi and Iqbal.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025