E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Sargodha varsity to host innovation festival from 15th

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) is all set to host “Research Arena 2025” from Dec 15 to 19, featuring around 70 academic events that will bring together researchers, scholars and innovators from across Pakistan and abroad.

The five-day festival will feature academic and creative activities, including 10 international and national conferences, five symposiums, nine seminars, four webinars, 17 exhibitions and display, six workshops, five panel discussions, four community engagements, three outreach visits, colloquium, alumni interactions and much more.

A press release said that the event is designed to showcase quality research, foster interdisciplinary dialogue, and connect academia with society and industry at an unprecedented scale. Scholars, industry professionals, policymakers, innovators from across Pakistan and abroad will participate in the arena, making it a focal point of intellectual exchange.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Vice Chancellor Prof DrQaisar Abbas said that the Research Arena2025 epitomises the university’s commitment to reshaping Pakistan’s research ecosystem.

He recalled that the inaugural edition broke new ground as the nation’s first event of its scale and declared that the 2025 edition would elevate that legacy, positioning the UoS as a catalyst for scholarly innovation and national impact.

Highlighting the preparations and the vision behind the initiative, ORIC Director Prof DrAhmadRezaBilal described the arenaas a forum that transcended conventional academic display.

He said the platform would empower researchers, engage local communities, and reinforce academia-industry linkages essential for sustainable development.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe