Sargodha varsity to host innovation festival from 15th

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) is all set to host “Research Arena 2025” from Dec 15 to 19, featuring around 70 academic events that will bring together researchers, scholars and innovators from across Pakistan and abroad.

The five-day festival will feature academic and creative activities, including 10 international and national conferences, five symposiums, nine seminars, four webinars, 17 exhibitions and display, six workshops, five panel discussions, four community engagements, three outreach visits, colloquium, alumni interactions and much more.

A press release said that the event is designed to showcase quality research, foster interdisciplinary dialogue, and connect academia with society and industry at an unprecedented scale. Scholars, industry professionals, policymakers, innovators from across Pakistan and abroad will participate in the arena, making it a focal point of intellectual exchange.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Vice Chancellor Prof DrQaisar Abbas said that the Research Arena2025 epitomises the university’s commitment to reshaping Pakistan’s research ecosystem.

He recalled that the inaugural edition broke new ground as the nation’s first event of its scale and declared that the 2025 edition would elevate that legacy, positioning the UoS as a catalyst for scholarly innovation and national impact.

Highlighting the preparations and the vision behind the initiative, ORIC Director Prof DrAhmadRezaBilal described the arenaas a forum that transcended conventional academic display.

He said the platform would empower researchers, engage local communities, and reinforce academia-industry linkages essential for sustainable development.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025