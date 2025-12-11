Marriage hall manager held for thrashing beggar

BAHAWALNAGAR: A manager of a local marriage hall was arrested for abusing and thrashing a man when he entered the hall to beg for food in Chishtian on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Abrar Bhatti of Chak 15 Gajiani, a manager at a marriage hall in Chishtian, mistreated a man who attempted to enter the hall. The man wanted to request food at the hall, they added.

After a video of the beggar being abused and thrashed went viral on social media, the police booked and arrested the manager.

PFA: A milk collection centre owner was booked while two collection depots were sealed in Minchinabad on Wednesday for selling contaminated milk.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) south Punjab spokesperson Haider Ali told Dawn that, as part of the ongoing campaign against those involved in the sale and purchase of adulterated milk on the directions of DG Food, a PFA team sealed two milk collection centers and filed a case against the owner of one of the collection centers.

He stated that a few days ago, milk samples were collected from the centers and sent for testing. After the samples failed in the laboratory report, action was taken against the centers.

He urged people to file complaints against contaminated food on the PFA helpline 1213.

LIFE IMPRISONMENT: A local court has convicted a man for killing his mother over a domestic issue and handed down life imprisonment along with Rs1 million fine.

Session Judge Asif Bashir ruled that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge beyond any shadow of a doubt against the accused, Muhammad Azeem, a resident of Chak 208/9-R, Khichiwala.

The FIR, registered at the Khichiwala Police station on April 4, stated that 36-year-old Azeem, who lived with his mother Nusrat Bibi, killed his mother on March 31 over a dispute over the sale of pet goats.

It said that he buried her body in the ground, and fled after selling the goats.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025