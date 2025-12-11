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Murder suspect repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
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GUJRAT: A murder suspect wanted to Mandi Bahauddin police has been repatriated from Saudi Arabia after four years by the Federal Investigation Agency through Interpol.

An official source told Dawn that the suspect Taimoor Hassan had been nominated in a murder case of Sadar Mandi Bahauddin police.

He said the Mandi police had started the process of arresting the outlaw through Interpol for which the Gujranwala Crime Control Department CCD was also involved in the process.

The FIA issued red warrants of the suspect through Interpol and finally an FIA team arrested him from Saudi Arabia and brought him back.

The FIA handed over his custody to Mandi Bahauddin police at the Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Gujranwala CCD claimed to have repatriated at least seven suspects wanted in different murder cases of as many districts of Punjab from different countries through a couple of weeks ago.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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